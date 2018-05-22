Cathedral artwork features in public exhibition for first time

An exhibition featuring artwork of Ripon Cathedral that has never been seen before on public display will open its doors today.

Ripon Cathedral in the Frame will include works of art from the cathedral’s own archive, as well as paintings donated by the local and wider community and cathedral supporters.

The free one-off exhibition will be at the cathedral until Sunday, June 3. There will be a range of events to celebrate the exhibition, including a private tour of the Dean’s Residence to see the Royal Portraits, a talk by artist Harold Gosney and a valuation day.

The exhibition opens at 7pm on Thursday, May 24, with BBC Antique’s Roadshow Expert Adam Schoon.

There will also be an affordable art sale and a silent auction. Some events will cost, with all proceeds going towards the Ripon Cathedral Renewed project. Visit bit.ly/2KFTVEC for tickets.