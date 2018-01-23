Cathedral 2018 fundraising

Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign has announced another year of fundraising events for 2018.

The return of the successful Spring Food Home and Garden Show on Saturday April 14, will see local head chefs cooking live in the cathedral including Past MasterChef the Professionals contestant Lee Rushforth from the Old Deanery.

And there will be over 50 stalls of seasonal food and springtime gifts, an opportunity to meet gardener Doug Stewart as well as a bird of prey from Thorp Perrow. Entry is £3 and Children under 14 can enter for free.

The popular annual Cathedral Beer Festival will take place on May Day Monday May 7, with award winning beers, delicious hot food and great live music from The Grand Ole Uke of York and Two Well Worn.

An exciting new event, Ripon Cathedral in the Frame art exhibition will open with the preview night on Thursday May 24, with special guest BBC Antiques Roadshow Expert Adam Schoon and run until Sunday June 3.

The exhibition will explore Ripon’s illustrated history through artworks of Ripon, its cathedral and the surrounding area.

There will also be a number of events such as talks by the artists Harold Gosney, and Artist in Residence Rob Pointon, a valuation day and private tours of the dean’s residence.

The world-famous brass band the Black Dyke Band will return to Ripon Cathedral again for what is expected to be another sell out concert on Saturday July 9. Tickets will go on sale online in early February.

Other fundraising events that will take place at the cathedral include: Leeds Festival Chorus Concert on Saturday July 14; The Dean’s Banquet, on Friday September 28 and the Christmas Gift and Food Fair on Saturday November 24.