Car mounts pavement and crashes into part of Bettys tearoom in Harrogate

A car has mounted the pavement and crashed into part of the iconic Bettys tearoom - narrowly missing a crowd of people queuing to enter.

The red Mazda's handbrake is believed to have failed as nobody was inside at the time.

The car was unoccupied at the time

It rolled into the historic canopy outside the tearooms on Parliament Street in Harrogate - the Yorkshire brand's flagship branch - at 4.20pm today. Nobody was injured.

A witness visiting the town from Lancashire said:

"It narrowly missed pedestrians and causing quite a stir."

Bettys confirmed that they remained open throughout the incident.

Police have traced the owner

North Yorkshire Police are aware of the incident and have traced the owner of the vehicle.