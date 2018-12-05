Candlelighters Winter Wonderland in Harrogate raises £80,000

The guests were treated to an amazing night, hosted by Nick Hancock and Will Smith of Stray FM. After dinner, auctioneer Richard Smailes commandeered the room into parting with more than £30,000 for some fabulous prizes, including the now traditional ‘Candlelighters Cookery’ event which was sold three times over for £15,000.
The icing on the Christmas Cake was the generous donation of a brand new Fiat 500 1.2l Lounge edition, which was raffled on the night and won by Roisin Currie, of Harrogate.
DJ Nick Babb led the guests onto the dance floor where the party really started.
Candlelighters supports children fighting cancer across Yorkshire as well as their families too.