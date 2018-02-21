Calling all to Sport Relief Mile in Harrogate 2018

Harrogate Borough Council is supporting this year’s Sport Relief initiative by hosting a Sport Relief Mile on Sunday 18 March - and the call is going out for people to sign up to take part.

Local heroes from the Harrogate district and beyond will be walking and running themselves proud to raise life-changing money for Sport Relief 2018.

And local people will quite literally be going the extra mile - with a choice of a one mile fun run or a three mile challenge.

Setting off from Harrogate’s Valley Gardens, both runs will take in the sights and sounds of the park and the Pinewoods. The one mile race begins at 11:30am, the three mile race heads off at 12.30pm.

Taking part is free, but the council is asking participants to make a donation to Sport Relief. The recommended donation is £7 for an adult, £3 per child and £15 for families.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: “Every miler will be doing their bit to make a difference to people living across the UK and in the world’s poorest communities.

“It doesn’t matter how fit – or fast – you are. It’s all about having fun, raising money, and joining in with the thousands of people up and down the country who will be walking and running for Sport Relief.”

Iain Service, Development Officer for Sports and Projects at the council, is organising the event in Valley Gardens. He said: “Sport Relief is a chance for everyone to be active for a common cause. Whether you run, walk or even dance, whatever moves you, do it for Sport Relief and help to change lives.

“From little ones with their parents to runners up against the clock, there’s something for everyone on what promises to be a great day.”

For more information about the Valley Gardens Sport Relief Mile contact organiser Iain Service on 01423 500600 or email iain.service@harrogate.gov.uk.

To sign up to take part, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Sport Relief Mile Harrogate.