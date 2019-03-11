Call up to pilots to lead the way for tandem club

Ahead of the launch of its 2019 season, Wetherby Tandem Club is appealing to keen cyclists to join its team of volunteer pilots and anyone with a disability who would like to enjoy the pleasures of riding a bike.

The Tandem Club, which is run by charity Open Country, meet once a week between April and September and enables adults with visual impairments, learning disabilities and mental health issues to get outside and enjoy the countryside around Wetherby, as well as staying active and socialising with their fellow riders.

Chris Hunter, Open Country’s Wetherby Tandem Club leader, said: “We have a fabulous team of volunteer front riders - or ‘pilots’ - who take care of the steering, braking and tricky bits, so the disabled back rider - or ‘stoker’ - just needs to have good balance, pedal hard and enjoy the ride.

“We supply the bikes and all the gear so all we ask is that our members and volunteers bring lots of enthusiasm!

“As well as enabling our members to keep fit and healthy, the social side of the club aims to increase their wellbeing and the pub stop is an important part of the evening.

“We’re a really friendly group and everyone has the same motivation - to enjoy the countryside on a bike.”

The rides take place every Monday evening from 6pm with the group riding out for up to 20 miles and a pub stop thrown in along the way.

This year, for the first time ever, they are also able to offer the option for wheelchair users who can transfer to enjoy the weekly rides. Thanks to a grant from OneFamily they have been able to buy a wheelchair-accessible electrically assisted tandem bike.

Contact 01423 507227 or info@opencountry.org.uk.