Busy but enjoyable time for Mayor

It has been extremely busy since I last wrote, but nevertheless still enjoyable, writes Wetherby Town Mayor, Coun Galan Moss.

First, I was re-elected as the Mayor for a further year at the annual general meeting of the Town Council and in my second year I will continue to promote our wonderful town and attend as many events and engagements as I possibly can.

Sandra and I had the difficult but enjoyable task of judging the bake off at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School.

Sandra started by asking the pupils what is the first thing we do when we want to bake? Without hesitation “wash our hands” was the reply.

Our next engagement was completely different but nevertheless we found it a very rewarding experience.

We were invited to the Young Offenders Institute Wetherby to present certificates to the participants who had completed the Sycamore Tree Course.

This is a six-week course which the young men found helps them to understand the wider impact of crime and personal responsibility.

In May I hosted The Civic Service which is a celebration of our wonderful community. The theme of the service was the children of Wetherby Primary Schools. I was very touched that the children’s choir sang magnificently in spite of taking SATS tests that week.

Next came the Big Lunch held in Sandringham Park. What a successful event this proved to be, so enjoyable with over 150 people of all ages enjoying themselves. Unfortunately, the bragging rights went to the Mayoress Sandra, she won a oconut at the coconut shy and needless to say I did not! I must mention that the Big Lunch is a free event and is held annually with the intention of bringing communities together.

I would like to give a special thank you to two Year 7 boys from Wetherby High School who asked if they could help with clearing up at the end.

We were pleased to attend two more events at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School. The first was The Race for Life; this was a fundraising event for Cancer Research UK where all the pupils took part in sponsored walks around the sports field. Naturally, I joined in and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Next was “Jofest”. At this event I buried a Time Capsule and got the children to do a pinky promise to return in 50 years to open it.

I was invited by Wetherby Townsperson of the Year, Alan Drinkall to join the Crucial Crew in Harrogate. Year 6 pupils from schools around Harrogate and Wetherby are invited to attend nine safety workshops including water safety, internet safety, electricity safety, behaviour, drugs/alcohol, family relations to name. I joined the pupils from Deighton Gates and I am sure the presenters found the questions the children raised very challenging.

What would Wetherby look like without our tremendous volunteers from Wetherby in Bloom?

We had the honour to unveil the plaque in the Cluster of Nuts garden to mark Wetherby in Bloom’s 30th anniversary which was followed by cutting the anniversary cake in the Town Hall.

Meanwhile, the work of the Town Council goes on. A group of Town Councillors were instructed on how to obtain data from the Speed Indicator signs in the town.

Among the information we can obtain is the average speed of vehicles.

We can use the information to inform the Police if the speed limit is regularly broken.

What wonderful news that Scaur Bank playground, otherwise known as the Spider Park, is fully repaired is open for use.

I must make a plea: smokers, please use the bins provided and not the area around the bins.

The other day I saw a person miss the bin with his stub but am pleased to report he picked it up and placed it in the bin.

I would like to end with a suggestion; if you see someone who could do with a hand, offer to help like those boys did in Sandringham Park after the Big Lunch.