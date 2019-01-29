Work starts on £105m scheme

Construction work has started on the first part of the major Sherburn2 development, which has been supported by Selby District Council.

The first occupiers will be Cromwell Polythene, as they expand from existing premises nearby in a move that will create a number of new jobs.

Developers, Glentrool Estates Group, is transforming the 75-acre site at Junction 42 of the A1(M) into a first-class business and employment park.

The £105 million development has the capacity to create 2,250 full time sustainable jobs.

Jeremy Nolan, a director of Glentrool, said: “This is a significant and proud time for us, after years of hard work and preparation our first building is going up. It underlines the fact Sherburn2 is now open for business.

He added: “Selby District Council and the Local Enterprise Partnership have provided support to help to get this project off the ground. As momentum gathers pace at Sherburn2, we would like to thank them.”

The Leader of Selby District Council, Coun Mark Crane, added: “Sherburn2 is a great example of business confidence in the Selby District and the creation of new opportunities for people living and working here.

“Cromwell’s expansion will support new jobs and help secure the existing jobs too.

“The Council has supported Sherburn2 because of the new opportunities it brings to people living here and epitomises why Selby is a great place to do business.

“We have fantastic road links to the rest of the UK and more affordable business space and housing compared to our big city neighbours.”

David Dickson, Chairman of Infrastructure Board for the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership added: “It’s incredibly exciting the work is beginning on the new Cromwell Polythene building at Sherburn 2.

“The role of this site in Selby District is significant as it provides the capacity for growth for the medium to large industrial players, unrivalled connectivity across the region and nationally, and creates employment and opportunity for local people.

“We’re delighted to welcome Cromwell Polythene Ltd, a flourishing local family-run business, to Sherburn2.

“We’ve worked closely with Cromwell over the past 12 months to ensure their building is perfect for them and provides a platform for growth for a secure and successful future.”

James Lee, managing director of Cromwell Polythene, a leading supplier of recycled polythene and compostable film products, said: “We’re thrilled to see the construction phase of the project underway.

“Our business has continued to grow throughout the development process and following a particularly busy 12 months we’re really looking forward to making use of the additional space. We’re confident that the new building will see us well placed for future success.”