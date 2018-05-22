Winning Teams: Bramham Pooch Patrol

THIS week’s winning team comes from one of the Wetherby area’s leading dog-walking businesses.

Bramham Pooch Patrol was founded in 2014 by Bryony Hudson, a fully-qualified solicitor who wanted a career change. Four years later, she employs five dog-walkers and has more than 100 clients.

The company was named Independent Business of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2017 and last month it was highly commended in the Customer Service category at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.

So what makes Bryony’s team so good?

“It’s hard to pin it down to one thing,” she says. “When I set it up it was just me on my own, but after six months I realised I really needed to take someone on.

“Because of my background as a solicitor I wasn’t scared to employ people, so I started to look for someone and I found Claire, who’s absolutely amazing.

“It gave me faith that I could find like-minded people who, like me, have a passion for dogs. It’s turned into a really lovely business – my team are fantastic.

“That said, it’s not an easy job. People think it is, especially when the weather’s nice, but we also have to be out there in the snow and rain.

“It isn’t actually a walk in the park, even when it is a walk in the park!”

As for the future, Bryony has big plans: “We’re looking into doggy daycare, which is a growth area. Nothing’s off the cards – the sky’s the limit!”