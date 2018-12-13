What's new-look historic North Yorks pub like?

A £200,000 refurbishment has transformed one of North Yorkshire's most popular historic 17th pubs.

The White Bear in Bedale has reopened after a complete internal and external refurbishment, enhancing the welcoming feel of the pub, with cosy fires lining the walls.

Inside the new-look White Bear pub in Bedale.



The major investment by leading community pub company Admiral Taverns sees a former customer take over the running of this famous pub which, for the first time will also offer hotel room accomodation.



Newicensee Michelle Jones has been a loyal customer at the pub since the 1980s and has always wanted to create a community hub for the local area, one that champions wholesome pub food and a superb drinks offer.



She said: "I’m delighted to have taken on the White Bear which looks fantastic following the refurbishment.

"I’ve always thought the pub has serious potential and it’s brilliant to have the opportunity to create this for the local community.

"As well as the pub we’ve got hotel rooms which will be available in the Spring, creating an even broader offer for our customers, especially those wanting places to stay near the Tour De Yorkshire in 2019 as we are very close."



The opening night of the new-look White Bear saw live music from female vocalist Krishan Jade to welcome back locals and new faces to the pub.

As well as a delicious new pub menu featuring classics such as hotpots and burgers of the day, she’s also introduced a signature “taster board” with three smaller cask ales for the price of one, to educate and inform customers about the range.



As well as a friendly atmosphere the pub is also lining up entertainment to suit every appetite.



Live music performances, football darts and pool teams, BT & Sky sports and regular fundraising events means there’s something for everyone at the White Bear.



Business development manager at Admiral Taverns, Gary Stafford said: "Michelle and Pete have done a fantastic job at the White Bear and have turned the pub into a lovely cosy family friendly local.



"They have a very strong vision for the pub and have turned it back into a real asset for the community, one which people will be proud to come back to time and time again and bring their friends."

