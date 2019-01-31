Update: New Harrogate roadworks next week

Freezing temperatures, Brexit, austerity...the less than cheerful start to the year continues with more road closures in Harrogate!

At a time when current roadworks and closures are already causing delays for motorists around several different parts of town, new signs have just appeared at Kingsley Drive in Harrogate.

As well as current roadworks affecting drivers using Otley Road at the Prince of Wales and the Cardale Park junction, drivers coming from the Starbeck and Knaresborough side of Harrogate using Bogs Lane to avoid the terrible Knaresborough Road at rush hour are about to be hit again.

Just as the Birstwith Road closure in that area is about to be lifted, a new one is beginning.

The whole of Kingsley Drive is to be closed for six weeks from next Monday, February 4.

In addition, roadworks at the the Belmont level crossing on Forest Lane which run from 11pm to 9.40am each day are still ongoing.

Most of the roadworks involve Yorkshire Water and North Yorkshire County Council performing essential work to cope with new housing developments and forthcoming cycling events coming to Harrogate such as the Tour de Yorkshire and the UCI Road World Championships.