Tonight: New Harrogate restaurant's 'soft launch'

The Damn Yankee location in Harrogate will get an exciting new shot of life tonight when a 'soft launch' takes place for the independent restaurant taking it over.

After a major refurb, the team behind Burgers & More are moving into the Damn Yankee, which has been in Harrogate since 1972 and has been hailed as the "the oldest independent hamburger restaurant in the country."



In moving its home from it current location below ground level in The Kimberley Hotel on Kings Road, Burgers & More boss Ian Coumont intends to build on the heritage of this famous American-style diner - even retaining the name, partially at least.

Ian Coumont said: "We have taken over the old Damn Yankee site at 4 Station Parade and will rebrand it as Burgers & More @original damn yankee.



Burgers & More @the original damn yankee's soft launch takes place tonight, Thursday, March 21.

The full official opening will then take place tomorrow, Friday, March 22.



In the past, Burgers & More has been praised on a regular blog by fellow indie Baltzersen's cafe for the quality of its burgers and for offering "a warm welcome, generous portions and creative toppings."



Restaurant bookings for Burgers & More @the original damn yankee are being taken now.

