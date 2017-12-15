The awards countdown begins

Today we launch our annual Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards – the 13th iteration of what has become one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar.

Last year, we held the awards at the Royal Hall, and it was such a success that we’ve decided to return to Harrogate’s showcase venue, which provides a stunning backdrop for any awards ceremony.

The black-tie event will take place on Thursday, April 19.

The award categories encourage entries in many different sectors, from rural businesses to the tourism sector, to awards for best websites, and to young entrepreneurs.

This year, we’re also introducing two new awards – the Apprenticeship Award, which will recognise the best of our young trainees, and the Customer Service Award, which is sponsored by vehicle leasing company Synergy Automotive.

The awards’ main sponsor is once again Harrogate estate agents Verity Frearson, and many of the other sponsors have been involved in the awards from the outset, including the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Berwins Solicitors, Si Recruitment, McCormicks solicitors, Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Harrogate Borough Council, Saffery Champness and Cicada Communications. You can find out more about them all in the pages of this special supplement.

We launch the awards today with a call for entries, which may come from any business operating from within our circulation area – from lower Wensleydale to north Leeds, and from Pateley Bridge within a stone’s throw of York, encompassing Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Wetherby, Pateley Bridge, Masham, Boroughbridge, Boston Spa and Tadcaster and all points in between.

You can find out more about all the categories and award criteria on page 61.

Hopeful businesses are advised to make a start on their entries as soon as possible – the February 5 deadline can creep up you all too quickly!

Judges are not looking for lengthy submissions – bullet points about the core strengths of the business, and evidence of success, are sufficient.

Enter online at www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on ‘Nominate’.

Good luck!