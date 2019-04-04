Tension mounts as business community gears up for awards night in Harrogate

It’s time to book the taxis and dig out the dinner jackets as the district’s business community gears up for its annual highlight tonight.

Hundreds of businesspeople from across the region will descend on the Pavilions of Harrogate this evening for the 14th Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards.

The black-tie event will be hosted by veteran BBC Look North broadcaster Harry Gration MBE and will include a drinks reception, three course meal and entertainment.

The awards were launched back in December, and the shortists announced in mid-March.

Since then, the lucky few have attended an exclusive finalists’ event and have been keeping their fingers crossed as they get ready for the big night.

“The tension has been mounting for weeks now, and the finalists will be on tenterhooks right up until the winners are announced,” said Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series.

“Of course, not everybody can win, but just to have made it onto the shortlists is an achievement in itself.

“I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to seeing you all there tonight.”