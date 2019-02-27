Tadcaster firm leads the way

A Tadcaster company will provide the anchor for the Selby District Business Week, from March 4-8.

Lambert Engineering develops its workforce through apprenticeships and will lead events on retaining and developing staff and talent and succession planning at the event.

Selby District Council’s Executive member and lead councillor with responsibility for Communities and Economic Development, Coun Chris Metcalfe, explained: “By focussing on the Skills agenda we recognise the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to reach and exceed their potential.

“This is particularly important when we consider how we equip future generations of school leavers and those already in employment with the skills and aspirations for their futures.”

Visit www.selby.gov.uk/business-week to sign up.