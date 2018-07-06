Swinton Estate hires chef with Michelin-starred experience

The Swinton Estate near Masham has strengthened its team with new appointments in two key roles.

York-born chef Sam Miller has been appointed as head chef at Swinton Country Club & Spa’s Terrace Restaurant.

Previously a Young Chef of the Year finalist, his international culinary experience includes senior positions at the two-Michelin-starred restaurants Faviken in Sweden, Mugaritz in Spain, and Noma in Copenhagen, which ranked first among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2014.

Iain Shelton joins as managing director of hotel, spa and leisure and has previously worked in similar roles with the Devonshire Estate at Bolton Abbey, Chatsworth, and the Fitzwilliam Estate at Malton.

He will oversee all aspects of the business, including the luxury hotel, the Swinton Bivouac glampsite and Swinton Country Club & Spa.