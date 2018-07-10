Steel start-up opens new factory in dale

A Nidderdale start-up is anticipating a threefold increase in work after moving to new premises to cope with demand.

Joint managing directors Richard Searle and Dan Worsell, who have 37 years’ combined experience in the steel industry, only launched Harrogate Steel in January 2017, yet the business has already grown rapidly to 11 employees.

Harrogate Steel is a stockholder which supplies structural steel to building projects on a just-in-time basis. It can also cut, weld and deliver orders to short deadlines.

The upturn in construction work has outweighed the disruption caused by the closure of the A59 at Kex Gill, and the company has gone from strength to strength.

Mr Worsell said: “We are so lucky to be based in such a great location, yet able to supply a range of businesses in the area, and further afield. Being able to provide rural employment opportunities is also one of our strengths.”

The new 10,000 sq ft facility, at Mill Hurst Business Park in Darley, was officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Bernard Bateman MBE and Mrs Linda Bateman, along with Sky Sports presenter and former Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain rugby league prop, Barrie McDermott.

Garry Plant from Harrogate Town FC was also present with the team’s latest trophy, to celebrate Harrogate Steel’s sponsorship at the club.

Other guests included Steve Scarre and Sandra Doherty of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, and the chairman of Strata Homes Ltd, Irving Weaver.

On the day of the opening the company was also presented with its membership of the National Federation of Builders (NFB).

David Todd, who presented the award, said: “Harrogate Steel are a great regional company and the NFB are proud to be associated with them. They offer very important services and benefits to our members, are completely customer-focused and already have a great reputation within the industry.”