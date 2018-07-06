Sisters offer muddy runners pink hair

Two entrepreneurial sisters from Ripon are planning to add a splash of colour to a fundraising event next weekend.

While the other competitors in the Harrogate Pretty Muddy event on July 14 will be various shades of mud-brown, Yasmin and Zena Taylor, who own and run Victoria Taylor Hair in the city centre, will be a little brighter – they’ll be completing the course with pink-dyed hair.

What’s more, they’re offering temporary pink hair-dye treatment free of charge to any other women intending to take part, which is being held in aid of Cancer Research UK.

“The cause is very important to us. Our Auntie Linda is a breast cancer survivor and we know the importance that fundraising has made to save so many lives.

“If there are any ladies that would like to ‘Think Pink’ and show their support by getting their hair dyed pink with semi-permanent dye for the event, we are offering this service free of charge between 10-13 July at our salon in Ripon.

“We are also holding a coffee morning at our salon on Sat 7 July to raise sponsorship for the cause.”

The pair, aged 21 and 17 respectively, opened their dog-friendly salon on Westgate after five years of preparation and qualifications.