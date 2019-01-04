Sadness as Harrogate bar set to close

A much-loved, award-winning independent Harrogate bar is to close for the final time this weekend.

Despite winning the Harrogate Pub of the Year award in 2017 and CAMRA Harrogate Pub of the Year in 2016, popular craft beer bar Ten Devonshire Place says it will open for the last time this Sunday, January 6.



Owners Steve and Andi tweeted their sadness at making the decision, which they blamed on rent increases.



The landlords of the pub on Skipton Road, believed to be the second oldest in Harrogate, want to end on a high this weekend with loyal customers.



They tweeted "thank you for making it a blast...come take advantage of some amazing drink offers."

