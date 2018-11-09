Revealed! Result of Harrogate BID vote

The result of the Harrogate BID ballot of town centre businesses has been announced.

Speaking at Harrogate's Hotel du Vin, the business-led Harrogate Business Improvement District team's chairman John Fox was delighted to reveal that a large majority of businesses, who will now become BID levy payers, had said 'yes' in a ballot conducted by the Electoral Reform Society.

A total of 82% of the Harrogate businesses who voted were in favour of Harrogate joining the 300+ other towns in the UK to have a BID to make town centre improvements.

Crucially, the 'yes' vote also reached 88% of the ratable value of all businesses located in the Harrogate BID area.

The turnout was 40% of the ratable value of all businesses located in the Harrogate BID area, which compares - on average - favourably with other successful BID votes held elsewhere.

The next step will see all businesses located in the Harrogate BID area invited to become BID members, which will allow them to have a say in who is on the Harrogate BID board making policies and how the budget is spent.

The Harrogate BID levy will begin in January 2019 and the formal launch in public of Harrogate BID is expected to take place the following month when levy payers will get their first chance to see what town centre improvements are on the way.

Harrogate marks Remembrance day:

Harrogate event: One light for every fallen WWI soldier