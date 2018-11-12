Revealed: Opening date for Next in Harrogate

It turns out those rumours about the major new store opening in Harrogate's Victoria Shopping Centre were correct afterall.

The Harrogate Advertiser reported in June that the regional PR manager had said Next was aiming to open before Christmas and, it's true, it is.

Sad day - The signs on the window at outdoors shop chain Blacks in Harrogate showing its time on Station Parade near the railway station is coming to an end.



The major high street clothes retailer is moving from its current James Street home to a much bigger location in the units vacated by H&M and Thomas the Baker.

The fashion chain's new development is said to contain a cafe and is definitely set to open in December.



In other retail news, Blacks outdoors store on Station Parade now has "closing down sale" signs on its windows as work progresses next door on a massive new arrival to Harrogate - The Cotswold Company, the Norwich-based furniture and home furnishings retailer.

It's not due to open until next year.



Meanwhile, Trespass outdoors clothes shop opened recently on James Street in the slot vacated by the East womenswear chain.

Harrogate town centre set for changes...

Revealed! Result of Harrogate BID vote