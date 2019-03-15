REVEALED: Business Awards shortlists

Uncross your fingers and stop biting your nails – we can finally reveal the shortlists for the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards.

The judges gathered last week at Pavilions of Harrogate to assess armfuls of entries, and after hours of tense deliberations the finalists were chosen.

The judging panel consisted of representatives of the individual category sponsors plus Matthew Stamford, director of main sponsor Verity Frearson; Professor Chris Gorse, Professor of Construction and Project Management at Leeds Beckett University; and David Kerfoot MBE DL, chair of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership.

As judging began, Mr Kerfoot said: “I’m looking for ingenuity, innovation, some true leadership within that business that’s driving it forward in what are challenging times, and also, what that business is giving back to the community.”

The shortlists have narrowed a large field to just under 60 finalists, who are invited to an exclusive event next Thursday at The White Hart Hotel in Harrogate, which will also be attended by Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series, said: “I’d like to thank all our judges for giving up their time for this process.

“Our new judges, David Kerfoot and Prof Chris Gorse, contributed a depth of insight that instils real confidence in the results.

“We are also, of course, very grateful to Verity Frearson for their continued support as lead sponsor of the awards; their input is always highly valued.”

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony to be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, April 4.

The event, which is expected to be sold out, will include a drinks reception hosted by Harrogate-based energy company CNG Ltd, a three-course meal and entertainment and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.

Tickets cost £68 per person plus VAT (or £615+VAT for a table of 10) and are available by emailing either karen.cross@jpimedia.co.uk or emily.anstruther@jpimedia.co.uk, or by going to https://harrogateexcellenceinbusiness2019.eventbrite.co.uk

SHORTLISTS

BEST RURAL BUSINESS

sponsored by Yorkshire Agricultural Society

AgriPest Management

eDub Services Ltd

Minskip Farm Shop

Wharfe Valley Farms

BEST SMALL COMPANY

sponsored by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce

Cause UK

Dave Kirby Couriers

homes4harrogate

Kit and Kaboodal

Lead Talent Management

Minskip Farm Shop

Reel Film Media Ltd

Rise Furniture and Mobility

BEST MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANY

sponsored by Si Recruitment

BioClad Ltd

CCF Accountancy

Clearpoint Recycling Ltd

House of Harrogate

Wish Group

BEST LARGE COMPANY

sponsored by Harrogate BID

Cedar Court Harrogate

Chameleon Technology (UK) Ltd

Harrogate Bus Company

High Street TV

HRH Group

LCF Barber Titleys

Stowe Family Law

Wharfedale Facilities Management

BEST FAMILY-RUN BUSINESS

sponsored by Leathers the Accountants

Birchfield Ice Cream Farm

Cause UK

Ethos Asset Finance

GPS Return

K Addyman Butchers

Potter Space

Woods of Harrogate

BEST COMPANY WEBSITE

available for sponsorship

Kit and Kaboodal

Rise Furniture & Mobility

Snooty Frox

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

available for sponsorship

Bramham Pooch Patrol

H2K

Hazel Manor

Kit and Kaboodal

Rise Furniture and Mobility

White Hart & Fat Badger

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

James Marks, Fodder

Steve Murray, Howard Conrad Group Ltd

Network Scientific

ACHIEVEMENTS IN TECHNOLOGY

available for sponsorship

Chameleon Technology (UK) Ltd

eDub Services Ltd

Signa Technologies Ltd

GREEN AWARDS

sponsored by Harrogate Borough Council

Cone Exchange

eDub Services Ltd

Energy Oasis Ltd

Number Thirteen

TOURISM AWARD

sponsored by Rudding Park

eDub Services Ltd

Harrogate Christmas Market Ltd

Harrogate International Festivals

Harrogate Theatre

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Berwins Solicitors

HNHA (Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association)

Minskip Farm Shop

Network Scientific

The Wish Group

BUSINESS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

available for sponsorship

To be announced on the night.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

sponsored by Cicada Communications

To be announced on the night.