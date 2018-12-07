Return of the ‘unretired’: the new event where young execs and old hands learn from each other

Young entrepreneurs and experienced professionals came together to share knowledge in a groundbreaking new initiative launched by a Harrogate businesswoman.

Victoria Tomlinson, who previously owned and ran successful PR firm Northern Lights, set up Next-Up six months ago as a way of tapping into the expertise of retired professionals who felt they still had something to contribute – people she termed the ‘unretired’.

The inaugural Next-Up conference brought together over 100 people at the Northern Ballet in Leeds, where ex FTSE directors learned about tech from young music business professionals and gave business advice in return.

Victoria Tomlinson said: “This new concept absolutely worked – young entrepreneurs loved getting wisdom and experience on the challenges they are facing. The seasoned generation is keen to help others and loved working with younger people. There was such energy and buzz in the room.

“The conference confirmed my belief that collaboration between the generations is the way forward.”

Zandra Moore, award-winning CEO of data analytics company Panintelligence, was one of the 10 young tech entrepreneurs who took part. She said: “The room was full of senior professionals who I don’t think quite realise their value to people like me. It was incredibly valuable to have such experienced people ask very sensible and challenging questions.”