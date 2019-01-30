Reopening date for top Harrogate coffee house

The reopening date for one of Harrogate's most popular independent coffee houses has been revealed.

Having closed for refurbishment on Monday, the Bean & Bud will be reopening this Saturday, February 2 once the decorators have finished sprucing up this award-winning cafe for new owners Helen and Phil.

New owners Helen and Phil outside Harrogate's popular Bean & Bud cafe.

It's the first time major changes which have been made at this forward-thinking cafe on Commercial Street since it was first launched by original owners Ruth Hampson and Hayden Howells on January 13, 2010.

At that point eight years ago, Harrogate had not yet joined the trendy coffee revolution and the world of hipsters and single origin coffees.

But the arrival of trained baristas Ruth and Hayden from London set the ball rolling on the arrival of a 'third wave'.

Offering a more modern approach, Bean & Bud was intent from the start on introducing a more modern coffee shop experience, complete with their favourite speciality roasters, growers and a whole leaf tea.

The cafe has always been keen to support other independents in Harrogate and has collaborated in the past with other indies in the town such as Baltzersen's, Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen and No35 cafe, as well as supporting local artists by displaying their work.

Boasting gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options, the Bean & Bud featured as one of The Telegraph Top 30 UK Coffee Shops and in the Yorkshire Life Food & Drink Awards Best Coffee Shop in 2017.

The coffee that Bean & Bud serves originates from Guatemala, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya and Honduras.