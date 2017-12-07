Queen’s Award opens doors to £3m in deals

A specialist manufacturer of antimicrobial technology has won contracts worth over £3m after scooping a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Global exports at Harrogate-based BioClad account for 25 per cent of its £10m turnover, which has increased by 15 per cent over the last year.

In recognition of its success, it has been presented with the Queen’s Award in International Trade – the first company in its sector to achieve that honour.

BioClad founder and director Lindsay McKenzie said: “The accolade has acted as a magnet to secure prestigious new commissions and further boost our team by 25 per cent.

“With the global flooring and wall cladding market estimated to be worth $200bn by 2020, we are uniquely placed to fulfil a further acceleration in demand for our products and services.”

BioClad won a £1.75m contract by Hinkley Point C nuclear power station to install 45,000 sq m of wall linings – the biggest installation of its kind – in its staff accommodation.

It has also signed a distribution deal with global chemical manufacturer BASF for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey and UAE, and is rolling out upgrades to hygienic spaces in every Five Guys burger brand outlet in France and Spain.