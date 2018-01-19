Plans to create 62 luxury apartments in Harrogate town centre

Plans to create a further 27 new apartments in Harrogate town centre have been submitted by a developer already working on the site.

Residential developer, Newby, has submitted a planning application to create a further 27 new apartments at Springfield Court in Harrogate.

The proposals follow a successful application for 35 apartments, which Newby are currently building on the site at the junction of King's Road and Springfield Avenue.

Nick Moody, co-founder of Newby, said: “We are pleased to submit this planning application and increase the number of apartments available at Springfield Court.

"The site will provide a conversion of the existing office building and a new build which will be constructed on the existing car park providing under croft parking for the entire development.

"The site will appeal to buyers seeking both new build or conversion units.

“We already have an enormous amount of interested buyers which is evidence of the immense demand in Harrogate for town centre living.

"This particular site is one of the most central to all of the wonderful amenities that this spa town has to offer.”

If the latest application is successful, the 62 two and three bedroom apartments will be on the market in summer 2018.

The apartments will be accessed through private electric gates on Springfield Avenue, adjacent to the Harrogate International Conference Centre.

Inside the development residents will benefit from four separate lift cores, private terraces and under croft parking.

In 2016 Newby completed the transformation of office space at Windsor Court on Clarence Drive into 27 luxury apartments.

In 2015 it converted a former coaching Inn at 32 Devonshire Place into 12 apartments overlooking The Stray.

Harrogate property agent Nicholls Tyreman will be marketing the apartments.

James Tyreman said “We are pleased to be working alongside Newby in the creation of another exemplary development in the heart of Harrogate.

The growing demand for high quality homes in Harrogate town centre outweighs the current supply but with the addition of the new build block to an already exciting scheme we have no doubt Springfield Court will surpass all expectations.”

To register interest contact Nicholls Tyreman on 01423 503076.