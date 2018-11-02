Offices crisis: Harrogate council steps in

Small Harrogate businesses facing a 'mass eviction' from their offices have received a boost from Harrogate Borough Council

More than 75 businesses in Harrogate were given less than a fortnight to find a new home after office space provider Regus decided to pull out of a tenancy agreement with its landlord at Copthall Bridge House in Harogate town centre.

But a spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said it was keen to support any businesses that have been affected by the situation at Copthall Bridge House and is urging them to get in touch.

The borough council is keen to support businesses affected by the situation, particularly in helping them find alternative premises as they have a number of vacant town centre offices available, so earlier this week held drop-in events to explain what support is available.

The council can offer space for businesses with up to 50 employees and can offer temporary licences affective immediately on flexible terms.

Coun Graham Swift, cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: “I was saddened to hear the news that businesses had been told to vacate Copthall Bridge House.

"Many of these businesses have been located here for some time and to be asked to vacate with little notice can be very worrying. It is also often difficult to find a new location quickly.

“We are keen to help these affected businesses and have been in discussion with several of them already to explore the help we can provide including using our vacant offices at Springfield House in the Harrogate Convention Centre. I’d urge anyone who hasn't been in touch already to do so as we’re really keen to help where we can.”

Office spaces are still available. Any businesses looking for support should email: business@harrogate.gov.uk

