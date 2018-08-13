New restaurants/shops to open in Harrogate

Harrogate high street is being boosted by a series of new restaurant openings and potential new lets of retail units.

Papa's Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine reopened at the weekend having moved from 7 Station Bridge to a new location at 11 Princes Square in the heart of the estate agents quarter.

Its old location has now been filled with a new restaurant called Saranda.

Opening seven days a week, Saranda says it offers "the very best in authentic Mediterranean, Greek and Albanian cuisine."

New arrival in Harrogate - Saranda restaurant.



In more good news, an empty unit at 5 Albert Street in the Everyman complex which was formerly Sunwin House, has been filled with F45 Training Harrogate.



Part of a successful Australian brand which came to the UK to London first, F45 says it is an "iconic group training concept, 45 minutes of high intensity, interval-based functional training in a team environment."



The Everyman complex also recently saw the opening of South American style restaurant Estabulo.



As previously reported, The Cat’s Pyjamas, part of a small Yorkshire-based Indian restaurant chain, is now working on opening shortly at 2-4 Albert Street, which was formerly occupied by Prezzo.



Elsewhere in Harrogate, the empty unit resulting from the closure of Casa Romana Italian restaurant at 23 Cheltenham Crescent now has an "under offer" sign above it, as has the space left by an Indian restaurant next door.



At 18 James Street, the sign above the retail unit vacated by women's fashion store East also now says "under offer."



Finally, work is progressing on fashion chain Next's new store at Victoria Shopping Centre.

More news you may be interested in...

