New recruitment firm grows own team

A Harrogate recruitment firm that launched seven months ago is planning to grow its own team following a success-ful first quarter in business.

Based at the Harrogate Business Centre, Impression Recruitment plans to recruit between five and 10 new staff over the next five years.

Founder Debi Ferriday instructed Harrogate law firm LCF Barber Titleys to provide legal advice before launching the business earlier this year.

She said: “Having set up and run another recruitment business in Harrogate for nine years, I successfully sold it two years ago. LCF Barber Titleys provided me with guidance throughout the process which was invaluable.

“Since setting up we have already expanded into bigger offices at the Harrogate Business Centre and are working with several clients recruiting permanent and contract staff into administration, sales, customer service, reception, PA, secretarial, finance, HR and IT roles.

“We are delighted to be in a position to be recruiting for our own team within such a short space of time alongside our growing client base.”