New jobs created at landscaping supplier

Boroughbridge based Green-tech has recently welcomed four new recruits to join its sales and warehouse teams.

Having experienced significant growth over the last 18 months, the landscape supplier’s head count has now hit 85.

The sales team is being supported by locally-based new starters James Webster, Gabriel Bradley, and Ben Simpson.

The warehouse and production teams have undertaken a re-structure and sees long-standing team member Sam Jackson being promoted to production manager.

Cameron Fyfe and George Barton have recently joined the warehouse team and will be joined by another new starter in early June.

The company, based at Arkendale, currently has additional vacancies for an online sales administrator, a credit control assistant and a buying apprentice. The head count is expected to reach 90 by the end of the year.

Chairman Richard Kay said: “We set out ambitious growth plans in 2015. The build of our business park in North Yorkshire, offices and vast warehousing facilities gave us the infrastructure needed to achieve our targets”. Our growth has been planned and we are on track to reach our goals by 2020.”