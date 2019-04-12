New Harrogate shop to open this weekend

A new Harrogate shop is to open this weekend in a key spot.

It it set to provide a much-needed boost for the town's retail sector as it battles the tough climate for the high street.

Harrogate street whose roadworks are a farce

Located at 49-57 Station Parade near Harrogate railway station in the spot vacated by Indulge cafe, The Cotswold Company are opening a brand new furniture and interiors store.

Following an unofficial launch to the public last week, the new store is having what it calls a "grand opening" on Saturday, April 13.

Boasting of offering handcrafted, country-inspired furniture plus home accessories, the national chain hails originally from the pretty rustic towns and villages in The Costwolds and inspired by the founder of the arts and crafts movement, William Morris.

It already has stores in Stow-on-the-Wold, Chelmsford, Norwich and Godalming.

The new Harrogate branch is running a sale event from Saturday, April 13 to Monday, May 6.



Following a launch party on Wednesday, the new store will open its doors to the public on Saturday, April 13.



Boasting of offering handcrafted, country-inspired furniture plus home accessories, the national chain hails originally from the pretty rustic towns and villages in The Costwolds and inspired by the founder of the arts and crafts movement, William Morris.



It already has stores in Stow-on-the-Wold, Chelmsford, Norwich and Godalming.



The new Harrogate branch is running sale event from Saturday, April 13 to Monday, May 6.

The arrival of The Cotswold Company is in contrast to a long-standing shop in Harrogate town centre.

After first opening in 1993, The Yorkshire Linen Co on Oxford Street.is empty and its doors are closed.

Why Starbeck crossing delays should be sorted out