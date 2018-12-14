New Harrogate shop by world record man

An incredible Guinness World Record holder has opened a new scuba diving centre in Harrogate.

Located on Station Parade in the town centre, Diveshack UK owner Tim Yarrow set an amazing world record in 2002 for living under water which still stands.

New Harrogate shop - Tim Yarrow, right, his wife Cathy and his local team at Diveshack UK. (1812011AM1)

Born and bred in Harrogate, Tim said his Guinness World Record saw him live entirely under water for ten days in a small pool in a shopping mall in Johannesburg watched by hundreds of onlookers during a spell in South Africa.

He said: “I couldn’t even sleep at all for three days until they gave me a full face mask to allow me to breathe through my nose.

“The first three days were hell. I did it but I was ready to get out by the end.

Having enjoyed the privilege of diving and working in some of the most beautiful parts of the world, Tim has been been teaching diving for 21 years but is now putting all that experience to good use in a new venture.

The Diveshack UK shop, which teaches the whole range of diving courses, was officially opened by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones

The new shop offers an introductory Scuba course most Saturdays at a beginners’ rate

Tim, who is already working closely with other independent small businesses on Station Parade such as Gambaru Fitness, is convinced that that collaboration between small shops and businesses such as his own is vital to secure the future success of Harrogate’s high street.

What's new-look historic North Yorks pub like?