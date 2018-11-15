New: Harrogate restaurant set to open

A new Harrogate restaurant is set to open to fill a prime spot in the heart of the Montpellier Quarter.

The unit at 8 Montpellier Street on the cobbled streets off Montpellier Hill has been empty since Van Zeller shut its doors in July 2016 blaming too many restaurants in Harrogate.



The highly-rated fine dining restaurant helmed by award-winning chef Tom van Zeller said the restaurant simply couldn't cope with the 'staggering' amount of new restaurant openings in town.



Now a new restaurant is to take its place, if the sign on it's window is anything to go by.



Promising 'Domo Japanese cuisine coming soon', the new establishment will bolster Harrogate's burgeoning Asian food scene, joining existing restaurants such as Orchid Restaurant, Sukhothai, Tah Chang, Yo! Sushi and Wagamama.

