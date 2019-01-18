New Harrogate cyclepath: key public meeting

Will trees have to be axed? WIll parts of the Stray be lost? Is it all going to work?

Concerned Harrogate residents will get some of the answers at a public event next week about a new cycle path project labelled "Harrogate’s own version of Brexit”.

Public to get say on Harrogate traffic - but relief road idea "surreal" claim



Having launched the project as part of £4.6million of transport works, North Yorkshire County Council is now nearing the crucial stages of plans for a new cycle path in Harrogate from Prince of Wales roundabout along Otley Road to Cardale Park.



Also involved will be the widening of the Harlow Moor Road junction blamed for traffic jams on Otley Road.



One Harrogate residents group, Harlow & Pannal Ash Residents Association, has become so frustrated by the whole process, it submitted its own Freedom of Information request to find out what was happening before tweeting that the whole matter had become “Harrogate’s own version of Brexit.”



But next Monday, January 21, the county council is to hold an engagement forum to allow residents and members of the public to discuss the measures directly with representatives of the council and its engineering partner.



The event will be held at Harrogate Grammar School's sixth form college in room SO7.

The forum will run from 2pm to 7pm.

The first two hours will be specially for local residents on Otley Road to ask questions directly.



North Yorkshire County Council is keen to tackle the town's traffic congestion problems.

One group supporting the project, Harrogate and District Cycle Forum and Cycle Action, said it was important to encourage people to travel to work and school by bike to reduce congestion.

The first leg of the project is the Prince of Wales roundabout end of Otley Road.

North Yorkshire County Council has always been in talks with local charity the Stray Defence Association about the effect of the project on the Otley Road grass verges which are part of the Stray which is protected by law.



The engagement forum is public and free entry.