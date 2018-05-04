'New' Glamping festival for Harrogate district

A Harrogate business couple who launched a successful ‘glamping’ festival near Ripon last year are giving all the proceeds of the forthcoming second family-friendly event to charity.

Having started off as a way of getting customers together in 2017, this year's Glampfest will offer a weekend feast of food, drink, luxury camping and live music in gorgeous scenery from May 18-19 at Ivy Bank House in Kirkby Malzeard.

Sarah Martin, who runs Glawning Ltd with her husband James, said: “We came up with the idea of organising a glamping festival so that customers who own the glamorous awnings we design could get together.

“But it’s ended up growing to embrace all varieties of campers and glampers. Everyone had such a wonderful time last year that we had to do it again. We have also decided to do the whole thing as a non-profit venture with all monies going the charity, Candlelighters."

The music will include DJ Rory Hoy, headliners Barr Lane, singer-songwriters Laura Kindelan and Zac Carpenter and an acoustic sessions by Joshboy Gleaves.

Sarah said the choice of charity for Glampfest had been inspired by personal experience of the great work carried out by Candlelighters.

She said: "Last year we did a raffle for a children’s charity but this time we decided to do the entire event as a non-profit venture with all monies going to this year’s chosen charity, Candlelighters, who support children facing cancer.

"After visiting Leeds Children’s Hospital to see the vital work carried out by Candlelighters earlier this year we have been working relentlessly on local businesses for raffle prizes and sponsorship to try and raise as much money as humanly possible for them and the invaluable work that they do.

"We are looking forward to welcoming campers from all over the UK for another fantastic festival to celebrate glamping and support a local charity.

Tents, caravans, camper vans and all other portable camping devices are welcome at Glampfest - and dogs, too!

Details of this annual charity glamping festival, held near Ripon, North Yorkshire can be found at www.glampfest.com