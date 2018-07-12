New Co-op store creates 12 jobs in town

The Co-op has opened a new food store in Harrogate following a £550,000 investment that has created 12 jobs.

The new store, on Knaresborough Road, has the usual range of food and drink, plus an in-store bakery and self-service tills.

Co-op store manager - Matt Smith with colleagues Alex Mihaes and Margaret Taylor.'' PHOTO: Victor de Jesus/UNP

There are offers and promotions to mark the store’s launch, and students holding a NUS extra card can also receive a 10 per cent discount.

Store manager Matt Smith said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Harrogate, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

Co-op area manager Caron Metcalfe said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. We are investing in our people, stores, products and prices and have the ambition for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering our great quality products when and where shoppers need them.”

Co-op members receive a 5 per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, and the Co-op donates a further 1 per cent to local good causes.

Ms Metcalfe added: “We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community.

“Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

The Co-op plans to open 100 new stores UK-wide in 2018, and earlier this year announced a £50m price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials.