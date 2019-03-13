Morrisons brings back its £10 meat pack which can feed a family of four for a FORTNIGHT

Yorkshire-based supermarket giant Morrisons is selling a £10 meat bundle that could feed a whole family for two weeks!
The supermarket released the same offer last year and it flew off the shelves.
The huge 2.13kg meat pack is hand-prepared by Morrisons’ butchers at its Market Street counters and will include British pork loin, eight pork sausages, diced beef and steak mince.
The 100% British pack will be available across all Morrisons stores this week as the retailer marks National Butcher's Week.
Matthew Slater, Morrisons meat buyer said: “Customers have told us it’s important that we make British meat affordable.
"We’re pleased to be able to offer a pack which can be used to make a whole host of meals for a family, including bolognese, roast pork, bangers & mash and casseroles.”
The products included in the British Meat Pack are:
• 8 The Best Pork Sausages
• British Pork Loin Joint, 800g
• Diced Beef, 450g
• Butcher’s Steak Mince, 420g
The deal is running all this week until Sunday, March 17.