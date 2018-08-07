More walking tours in Harrogate!

The Harrogate Advertiser's recent popular story about Harry the tour guide attracted a lot of interest and a couple of responses suggesting his Free Walking Tour wasn't the first of its type in Harrogate or even the only one.

Kay Atkinson got in touch to say she was currently running regular paid-for food and drink tours for visitors called Harrogate Food Tours which includes sampling food and drink!



She said: "I have met Harry, in fact I meet him a lot as our paths cross on many occasions - similar routes - and share the view of him as an engaging and enterprising young man.

"However, there is not just one walking tour that gives an insight into the past and present of Harrogate, there is another that I wanted to make you aware of – in fact, not just a walking tour, but a food tour as well.



"I run Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours and since last year have been running the Harrogate Food Tours which takes small groups around Harrogate showing them historical sites and also along the way experiencing the delicious food of Yorkshire at several of our independent eateries, learning about the people behind the businesses as well.



"Visitors do have to pay and find out about us beforehand which means we are not as visible or as accessible as Harry’s tours but I believe we do provide an enjoyable and engaging experience for visitors to our town and at the same time, bring more customers to our independents."



And Harry is not the first Harrogate tour, historically speaking.

Brian Chicken got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser to say: "In 1992 Harrogate Borough Council ran a course on local history and about 20 of us turned up.



"It was a crafty way of finding out if any of us would be prepared to act as volunteer tour guides as the vouncil was getting many requests for guided walks!



"Walks started at the Pump Room on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and we suggested that a sip of water was taken from the free tap at the back.

"The very efficient Dawn Martin of the Leisure and Amenities Dept was our administrative supervisor as it was a council function.



"The tours continued for many years until about 2010 by which time Dawn had left, the number of volunteers were down to six and communication with the Council was increasingly difficult."



