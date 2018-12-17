Look North’s Harry Gration to present Harrogate business awards

One of Yorkshire’s best-known television journalists has confirmed that he will present the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards.

Veteran broadcaster Harry Gration MBE has worked for the BBC for more than 40 years, and is most famous for fronting its Look North regional news programme.

He will compère the awards ceremony in April with long-standing Harrogate Advertiser Series editor Jean MacQuarrie.

The awards, which are now in their 14th year, aim to recognise the best of the region’s business talent, and are once again sponsored by Harrogate estate agents Verity Frearson.

This year, our black-tie awards ceremony will be held in April at the Pavilions of Harrogate, which is owned and operated by Best Rural Business award sponsor the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, at its home on the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Award entries will be accepted from businesses of any size and in any sector, based within the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser, Ripon Gazette, Wetherby News, Knaresborough Post and Nidderdale Herald. That’s a vast area covering more than 500 square miles, which is homes to thousands of eligible businesses.

Judges are not looking for lengthy submissions – bullet points about the core strengths of the business, and evidence of success, are sufficient.

The closing date for entries is midday on Monday, March 4. To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on ‘Nominate’.