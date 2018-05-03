Local experts talk  taste at London event

Taylors of Harrogate celebrated its debut at the London Coffee Festival by inviting Yorkshire brands along to discuss extraordinary flavour.

The event, hosted by Saturday Kitchen star and food writer Rosie Birkett, drew together some of the region’s most discerning palates, including those belonging to Paul Rawlinson, director at Norse retaurant in Harrogate; Claire Gallagher, head of food and drink innovation at Bettys; Tom Crapper of Roosters Brewing Co in Knaresborough; Joe Clark, whisky director at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby; Dirk Mischendahl, co-founder of Northern Bloc Ice Cream; and Jack Dobson, Ginstructor at London’s Ginstitute.

Kelly Wright, brand manager at Taylors of Harrogate, said: “When we decided to exhibit at the London Coffee Festival, we knew we should showcase what Taylors stands for in a really original way. We’re lucky to have close relationships with a number of Yorkshire food and drink brands who, like us, are driven by their devotion to extraordinary flavour. To talk about this dedication in a fun and inspiring way, we decided to invite them to join us on a panel to talk to festival-goers about flavour trends, traditions and transitions.”