Lawyer to play role in  major public inquiry

Harrogate solicitors Milners has been appointed to represent Ampleforth College at one of the UK’s biggest ever public inquiries.

Senior partner and head of litigation Giles Ward is acting on behalf of the North Yorkshire school at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), whose first public hearing into allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation in the Roman Catholic Church began on Monday (November 27).

The North Yorkshire school is a long-standing client of Milners, a 120-year-old independent firm, which also has offices in Leeds and Pontefract.

Mr Ward said: “IICSA is the biggest-ever independent inquiry into child sexual abuse ever witnessed in the UK.

“It once again demonstrates the Yorkshire legal sector’s ability to work at the highest level nationally and under the intense public, press and political spotlight that IICSA generates.”

The public hearings are expected to last until 2019.