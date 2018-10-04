JudgeService hires to launch in Canada

JudgeService, the Harrogate-based customer satisfaction and review company, has appointed a new sales director to support expansion into Canada.

The company specialises in customer satisfaction insight and online reviews, originally for the new and used car dealerships, and its launch in Canada is its first foray into overseas markets.

Michael de Sousa, the newly appointed sales director for JudgeService Canada, brings with him almost 20 years’ experience within the sector.

Neil Addley, managing director at JudgeService, said: “Having Michael on board to launch our Canadian business is something we have been excited to announce for some time.

“His experience in the industry is second to none and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can help us achieve in the Canadian market and build our business on a global level.”

JudgeService launched in 2011 and serves over 1,000 dealerships across the UK.

In recent years, it has expanded into the hospitality and property markets, offering independent customer reviews for estate agents.