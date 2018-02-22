Judges’ work begins as awards hopefuls wait to hear good news

The entries are all in and the judging process for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards will begin in earnest tomorrow (Friday).

Well over 100 nominations were received from companies and individuals across our region, with some categories, such as Best Small Company and Best Family-Run Business, being particularly popular.

They will be assessed by the judging panel, which is made up of category sponsors and independent members of the wider business community, as well as a director from the awards’ main sponsor, Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson.

Harrogate Advertiser Series editor Jean MacQuarrie said: “This is always a fascinating part of the process. The judges will be sifting through the entries – and making their own enquiries – and it will fall to them to whittle the piles of nominations down to just a few handfuls of truly excellent businesses.

“It should be fascinating to see which ones end up on their shortlists, and to hear their stories.”

The individual category shortlists will be published in next week’s paper.

Ms MacQuarrie added: “This is always a tense time for entrants as they wait to find out whether they’ve made it or not, and I do feel for them. But it should be well worth the wait.

“The awards ceremony is always a fabulous event, and never fails to exceed expectations.”

As last year, the awards ceremony will be held in the palatial surroundings of the Royal Hall in Harrogate, and is expected once again to be sold out.

The black-tie event, on Thursday, April 19, will beginwith a drinks reception sponsored by Harrogate-based energy company CNG Ltd, before a three-course meal with live entertainment.

The awards themselves will be hosted by Ms MacQuarrie and Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity – perhaps best known as the man who brought the Tour de France to Yorkshire.

Tickets for the event will be on sale soon. More details will follow in next week’s paper.