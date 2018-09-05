Jet2 creates 350 jobs at Leeds Bradford

More than 350 new jobs are to be created at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) as part of a massive recruitment drive by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, which are headquartered there.

The positions at the district’s local airport are among over 3,000 jobs – 2,000 in the UK and 1,000 across Europe – being created to support the company’s growth.

Following a bumper summer season this year, the budget operator will increase capacity at LBA by another 6 per cent in summer 2019, with over 1.8 million seats on sale.

This programme will see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch three new destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport: Bourgas in Bulgaria, İzmir in Turkey and Chania in Crete.

To support this growth, the company, which is the UK’s third-largest registered airline, is looking to fill more than 150 cabin crew and 200 ground operations positions at LBA, in addition to vacancies in flight-deck roles for experienced pilots.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Leeds Bradford Airport, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers.

“The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

These positions for summer 2019 will be advertised from September 2018. To see all the jobs available, visit www.jet2careers.com