‘It’s A Knockout’ teams sought

SYNERGY Automotive and Clarity Office Solutions are among local businesses that have signed up to take part in an It’s A Knockout competition organised by Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity (HH&CC).

The event, which will take place on Sunday, September 30 at Ripley Castle, will involve “fun, foam, water and teamwork”, according to organisers.

Staff from the hospital have also risen to the challenge, with teams competing from the ophthalmology, podiatry, trauma, orthopaedics, HR, and health and wellbeing departments.

Sixth-form colleges, community groups, clubs and pub teams have all signed up too, but places are still available, for an up-front registration fee, until tomorrow (Friday, September 21) for teams of between six and 10 people.

HH&CC supports staff, patients and their families as they fundraise to buy equipment or improve patient experience over and above that which the NHS can itself afford.

The charity recently raised over £600,000 for a new nuclear medicine gamma scanner – the first of its kind outside London.

For more information, call David Fisher, community and events fundraiser, on 01423 555641 / 07748 920319.