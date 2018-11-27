The Harrogate Advertiser can give its readers a look inside the town's newest coffee shop.

The new local and independent business has taken over the vacant unit on Oxford Street that used to be The Champagne Concept.

The design inside Harrogate's newest coffee shop on Oxford Street. (Picture by www.beverleyreinemann.com)



The doors were opened last week as part of an expansion by its next-door-neighbour Baltzersens, the award-winning independent Scandinavian-inspired cafe famous for its great coffee, cinnamon buns and skolebrød (Norwegian custard buns) which has proved a big success since it opened six years ago.



To clarify what is happening for loyal customers, director Paul Rawlinson said the two Baltzersens were separate with different offers - at the moment.



Paul said "It is a new coffee shop because there isn’t initially going to be an internal connection between our two Baltzersens sites.

"We’ll operate the two spaces separately until early 2019 and during that period we’ll be testing and refining our systems and then be able make some data driven decisions on how we move forward.



"In the existing site, we’ll refer to it as ‘The Cafe’, we’ll remove the bar area and replace it with two more two-seater tables. This side will offer our current menu entirely unchanged.

"The new site will have a smaller offer. It’ll provide our existing hot/cold drinks as well as cakes/pastries but at this stage it will not offer any of our food menu."

Harrogate Indie night’s 20th anniversary gig