How Bettys is marking its incredible 100th anniversary

Harrogate’s most iconic family business Bettys has got the ball rolling on its 100th anniversary with the launch of a lavish Easter Egg priced at £495.

A century since its Swiss founder Frederick Belmont first opened the doors on its glittering tearooms, the Bettys celebrations are in full swing with a range of delicious products and special events.

The independent company, which has six Bettys Café Tea Rooms and shops, is proud that it can boast a special place in the hearts of its customers around the world.

Simon Eyles, Bettys managing director, said: “This year is huge for us. It’s so exciting to be celebrating 100 years of this unique and iconic business.

“For many, it represents the good times in life, the important occasions, the treats and celebrations we share with our nearest and dearest.”

This year’s anniversary celebrations will include special in person talks by the husband-and-wife team most associated with the famous company in the modern era, Lesley Wild and Jonathan Wild, the great-nephew of Bettys founder.

Lesley Wild, chair of the Bettys Board said: “I think if Uncle Frederick could see Bettys today he’d be very proud.

“I think he would still recognise the business he started 100 years ago.

“We do our very best to hold true to the principles upon which he founded Bettys: creating beautiful food from the finest ingredients, using artisan skills and craft methods; creating a great place to work for our people and protecting the planet we live on.”

In this special year, customers can also enjoy a Centenary Gift Bag, Centenary Milk Chocolate Guinea, Centenary Fruit Cake, Centenary Fondant Fancies plus Cheeky Little Rascals, miniature versions of, perhaps, its popular individual item, the plump and fruity Fat Rascal.

But it’s hard to top Bettys new Centenary Imperial Easter Egg, handmade from more than five kilos of Grand Cru Swiss Chocolate in silver lustre and gold leaf.

A luxurious shimmer in pink coloured white chocolate, it lives up the craftsman-ship of their founder who first came to England from Switzerland in 1907 as a young man all those years ago.