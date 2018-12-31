Homeless on Christmas Eve: turkey and trimmings delivered by volunteers from Fodder in Harrogate

Employees from Fodder headed to Harrogate Homeless Project to lend a hand on Christmas Eve.

The farm shop, which is run by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, has been donating spare food to the charity every week since Fodder opened in 2009.

Fodder managing director Heather Parry said: “We wanted to go the extra mile this Christmas and provide a little extra support, particularly when they are so busy serving lunches to more than 40 homeless people a day over the festive period.

“Meat was a particular need for the service so we have brought what we can, including enough turkey for 40 people, to help keep the team stocked up.”

Harrogate Homeless Project supports rough sleepers in Harrogate by offering overnight accommodation, and through its day service, Springboard, which provides hot lunches, showers, laundry facilities and clothes store, as well as advice and emotional support.

Harrogate Homeless Project’s chief executive Liz Hancock said: “Fodder has supported Harrogate Homeless Project for many years and we hugely value their help – the donations of fresh produce have made a real difference, particularly at our day centre, Springboard, where we cook fresh meals every weekday.”