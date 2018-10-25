Harrogate woman's 'terrifying but exciting' business launch

A Harrogate woman says the launch of her pioneering co-working space for fledgling independents is the most “terrifying but exciting thing” she’s ever done.

Preparing to open the doors of Indieworx Collective for a free open day next Wednesday, October 31, entrepreneur Jem Henderson said the aim was to help the town with a brand new business model.

She said: “Launching Indieworx is the most exciting and most terrifying thing I have ever done.

“As a Harrogate lass born and bred, I’m really passionate about making the town a great place to live and work.

“We’ve all seen the high street struggling and to ensure that we remain a vibrant part of the Yorkshire economy, we need to be supporting new business models; our tech and digital and creative businesses.

“That’s why I set up the coworking space, as a hub for business that really meets their needs to grow and thrive.”

Believed to be the first of its kind in Harrogate, the socially-minded new co-workers space on Grove Road will offer 46 desks on a flexible basis to freelancers struggling with child care costs and younger people forced to work in coffee shops or at home.

Jem, 33, who has owned her own business for six years in the innovative technology sector, said the open day next week would set the tone for the relaxed tone of her new venture.

She said: “We’re inviting everyone to drop in with their laptops, have a brew, eat some pizza, play some football and drink some coffee while they take a look around Harrogate’s newest business venture - or even start working. It will also be a good opportunity for people to start new business relationships and friendships.”

The Indieworx Collective Halloween Drop-in starts at 9am at 53 Grove Road, Harrogate on Wednesday, October 31 and runs until 5pm.

More news you may be interested in...

Revealed: How redeveloped Harrogate pub will look