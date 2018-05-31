Harrogate Spring leapfrogs Lucozade

Harrogate Spring has become the number one bottled water brand in the UK’s £2.7bn food service soft drinks category and the number eight soft drinks brand in the sector.

Value growth of more than 20 per cent last year has seen Harrogate Spring leapfrog soft drinks Lucozade and Oasis.

Sales and marketing director Rob Pickering said: “With a retail value of more than £48m, we are the leading bottled water brand in food service. On current growth forecasts, we are on course to rise to number six in a list dominated by multi-national giants Coca Cola and Pepsi.”

Food service encompasses places where meals are served outside the home such as cafés, restaurants and hotels, as well as canteens in schools, hospitals and businesses.

Mr Pickering attributed the firm’s success in the food service sector to strong customer service and environmental credentials, as well as effective branding, which has seen it become the official water of such prestigious events as Royal Ascot.